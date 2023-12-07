Vassell accumulated 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to Minnesota.

Vassell entered the starting lineup after coming off the bench the last five games, leading all Spurs in scoring and threes made to lead offensively. Vassell has tallied 20 or more points in six games this season, including in three of his last five outings.