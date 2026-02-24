Vassell produced 28 points (10-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Pistons.

Vassell caught fire in a double-digit win, knocking down a game-high seven threes and leading all scorers. Monday marked the Florida State product's third game this season with seven triples and his 17th with at least three from deep, though he hadn't connected on three in any of his previous 14 contests. The 25-year-old also eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 13.