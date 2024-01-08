Vassell produced 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to Cleveland.

Vassell led all starters in Sunday's game in threes made while leading the Spurs from deep and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points. Vassell, who also recorded a team-best trio of threes, has connected on four or more threes in 10 games this year while surpassing the 20-point mark on 13 occasions.