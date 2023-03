Vassell closed Sunday's 126-118 win over Atlanta with 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes.

Vassell led all players in Sunday's game by connecting on a team-high mark from three, posting a team-high-tying scoring total while finishing one point shy of surpassing the 30-point milestone. Vassell has scored 25 or more points six times this season, including in two straight contests.