Vassell recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to the Pistons.

Vassell recorded a team-high 26 points Tuesday, marking his 22nd outing with at least 20 points over 56 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 24-year-old forward was efficient from beyond the arc, sinking at least three triples for the 26th time this season. Vassell has emerged as the club's top option on the offensive end due to De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) being sidelined for the rest of the season. Vassell has logged 20-plus points in seven of his 14 outings in March, during which he has averaged 19.8 points per game.