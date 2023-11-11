Vassell provided 29 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to Minnesota.

Vassell paced the way offensively for the Spurs on Friday, but his strong performance was not enough, as the Timberwolves ultimately overcame a slow start and secured the win. The Spurs have been inconsistent this season, which is to be expected with such a young roster, but Vassell has stood out due to his scoring ability. Fully recovered from the groin problem that sidelined him for two games, Vassell has scored at least 20 points in three of his six games as a starter.