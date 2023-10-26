Vassell registered 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the fact Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson were expected to operate as San Antonio's main scoring options, Vassell ended up stealing the show and led the team in scoring. Fresh off signing a lucrative multi-year extension in the offseason, Vassell should play a prominent role on offense this season, and this outing did nothing but back that statement up. He's not expected to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, but his numbers should be solid enough to be relevant in all formats.