Vassell finished with 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 126-122 win over the Jazz.

It's been a tough season for San Antonio, but Vassell has been a bright spot with career-best marks of 19.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 2.8 triples per contest. He finished Monday's win as the Spurs' leading scorer and distributor while adding a season-high two blocked shots. Vassell also continued his recent strong run in the steals department, recording multiple thefts for the sixth time over his past eight contests after achieving that feat just twice over his first 19 games of the season.