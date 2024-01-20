Vassell had 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Charlotte.

With Victor Wembanyama (rest) out for Friday's game, the Spurs' offense had a more balanced scoring attack with six players scoring in double-digits. Vassell has strung together two solid performances in a row and is averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game in January.