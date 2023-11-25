Vassell closed with 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

Coming off the bench for a second straight game after missing the prior three with a groin injury, Vassell led the Spurs in scoring while attempting double-digit threes for the second time in 11 contests this season. The fourth-year wing only played 38 games in 2022-23 due to knee surgery and has already missed five games this season with groin issues, a worrying trend, but when he's been on the court Vassell's proven to be a good fit alongside Victor Wembanyama. While his usage is down, Vassell's efficiency is up, and he's on pace to set career highs in field-goal shooting (49.0 percent) and three-point shooting (40.6 percent.)