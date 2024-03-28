Vassell provided 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 victory over Utah.
Vassell's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 31 points during Wednesday's win over the Jazz. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 20.0 minutes, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes across his last 10 outings. Vassell has also posted 49.1/38.6/88.0 shooting splits over that span.
