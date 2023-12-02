Vassell notched 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans.

Vassell didn't have a particularly eye-opening performance Friday, but his 14 points were enough to pace the Spurs in a game the team played without standout rookie Victor Wembanyama (hip). However, Vassell didn't do much else to make an impact in the box score aside from notching two steals. That's been a theme for the fourth-year guard throughout the campaign -- he's averaging a healthy 18.3 points and 2.7 triples per contest, but his peripheral stats (3.2 boards, 2.7 dimes and 1.0 thefts) are below his averages last season.