Gregg Popovich said it'll be "tough" for Vassell (knee) to return for San Antonio's final two regular-season games, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell hasn't been able to practice due to the knee issue, and Pop acknowledged Thursday that at this point in the year, it doesn't make much sense to bring Vassell back and have him risk further injury. Malaki Branham will continue to step it up in his absence.