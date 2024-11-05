Vassell (foot) isn't expected to return during the team's current road trip, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson noted that Vassell is ramping up his activity, but he doesn't expect the 24-year-old to be able to go for the final game of the road trip Wednesday in Houston. The team could have more information on a timetable for his return within the next few days. Expect Stephon Castle and Malaki Branham to continue to see opportunities until Vassell is cleared.