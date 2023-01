Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Friday that he thinks Vassell (knee) will return "a little after the All-Star break," Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell is scheduled to undergo left knee surgery next Wednesday. The NBA All-Star break begins Feb. 17, and the Spurs' next game following the break is Feb. 23. Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham will likely see extended playing time in Vassell's absence.