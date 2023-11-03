Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game against the Suns that Vassell (groin) will likely be out "a little while," independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Popovich indicated that the Spurs will have a better idea for Vassell's return timetable once he undergoes an MRI on Friday, but it sounds as though the team is preparing to be without him in the near future. The 23-year-old was a reliable scorer to begin the year, averaging 19.4 points to go with 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. Assuming he's forced to miss some games, Malaki Branham, Devonte' Graham and Doug McDermott should see some additional run.