Vassell is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to left knee management, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but has suited up in each of the Spurs' last five contests. He has come off the bench and is averaging 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes over that span. However, coach Gregg Popovich said Vassell's minutes restriction would be lifted soon, so the shooting guard could return to the starting lineup Wednesday.