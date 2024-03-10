Vassell (hip) is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Vassell was a late addition to the injury report Saturday and ultimately missed a win over the Warriors due to a right hip contusion. He's expected to be back in action Monday, and so is Victor Wembanyama, who was omitted from the Spurs' initial injury report after missing back-to-back games due to a right ankle sprain. Before his absence, Vassell was on a roll, posting 23.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes over eight appearances since the All-Star break.