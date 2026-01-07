site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Listed out for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Vassell (thigh) is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said previously he was expecting Vassell to miss multiple games. It remains to be seen if Vassell will be ready to return Saturday against Boston.
