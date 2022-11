Vassell finished Saturday's 143-138 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Vassell struggled to shoot the basketball with efficiency from the field, and he looked more comfortable from beyond the arc in this one. He's knocked down three or more triples in five of his last six contests, averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 43.3 percent shooting from deep over that stretch.