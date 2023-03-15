Vassell (rest) contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 victory over the Magic.

Vassell came off the bench during his return from a lengthy injury absence and posted 18 points (8-15 FG) during a 110-99 win over the Pacers on March 2. The Spurs' next contest was the front half of a back-to-back set, so the third-year wing took the night off before returning to the starting lineup the next day. He's drawn four consecutive starts, but he's struggled with his efficiency during that stretch, posting just 10.8 points on 33.3 percent shooting. Given Tuesday's matchup was the first half of another back-to-back set, it seems likely Vassell will be sidelined again Wednesday versus Dallas to manage his left knee injury.