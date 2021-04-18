Vassell scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and swatted two shots over 25 minutes Saturday in a 111-85 win over the Suns.

Vassell got a chance to contribute with a trio of San Antonio regulars sitting out in order to rest. The rookie made the most of the opportunity, setting a career high in scoring and blocking multiple shots in a single game for the first time. Vassell didn't play in either of the Spurs' previous two contests and hadn't scored in double figures since March 15. He isn't likely to get 25 minutes of playing time often going forward, so there's no need to pick him up in fantasy leagues in spite of his strong game Saturday.