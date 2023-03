Vassell (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell sat out Wednesday against the Mavericks due to left knee injury management but will unsurprisingly be able to return following a one-game absence. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.