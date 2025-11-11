Vassell (head) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell exited Monday's win over the Bulls in the third quarter due to a migraine and was unable to return. However, he's set to play in Wednesday's contest. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.