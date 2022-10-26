Vassell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell was considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup, so his lack of availability isn't very surprising. Josh Richardson, Joshua Primo and Romeo Langford should see increased run in Vassell's absence.
