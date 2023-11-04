Vassell (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Raptors, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
As expected, Vassell has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a groin strain he suffered against the Suns. His next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with Indiana.
