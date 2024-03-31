Vassell (foot) will not play Sunday versus Golden State, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell joins critical rotation members Keldon Johnson (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) as unavailable. Vassell has no history of lengthy foot injuries, which lessens concern for an extended absence but nonetheless leaves San Antonio direly shorthanded Sunday. Malaki Branham and potentially Blake Wesley are candidates to be thrust into large roles Sunday, while Tre Jones could build upon the 35-minute workload he logged in Friday's victory over the Knicks.
