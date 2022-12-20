Vassell contributed 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 124-105 win over the Rockets.

Vassell matched his season high with five makes from beyond the arc, but he did so with his best efficiency of the season Monday, attempting only eight shots from deep compared to 10 and 12 the other times matching the mark. Vassell is shooting a career-best 41.2 percent beyond the arc overall, leading to another career-best mark in the scoring column of 20.0 points per game. Vassell isn't just a two-column contributor either, adding in 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game to rank inside the top 70 on a per-game basis for fantasy purposes.