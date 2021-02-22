Vassell has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Positive COVID-19 tests resulted in four consecutive postponements for the Spurs, and there will be several absences when the team returns to the court Wednesday. It's unclear how long Vassell will be unavailable, since it hasn't been specified whether he's out due to contract tracing or if he tested positive for the virus.