Vassell (COVID-19 protocols) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Vassell will be sidelined for a second straight game due to protocols, as will Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Quindarry Weatherspoon and Derrick White. The next chance for the rookie to play arrives Monday against the Nets.
