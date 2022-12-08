Vassell (knee) is out Thursday against the Rockets, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Thursday will mark Vassell's sixth absence of the season, though his first since Nov. 19. More minutes could be in store for Romeo Lanford (back), Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson (ankle) and others.
