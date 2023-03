Vassell is out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Jazz due to left knee injury management.

Vassell is one of many key Spurs players taking games off down the stretch. It's a challenging situation for fantasy managers, especially since Vassell has shown upside in the games he's played lately. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes.