Vassell (knee) is out for Thursday's contest against the Knicks.

Thursday's absence will mark Vassell's seventh on the year but just third since Nov. 4. He's started the past six games with averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.5 minutes. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Malaki Branham, Romeo Langford and other wings.