Vassell is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right adductor strain, per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.

Vassell exited Monday's loss to Cleveland for undisclosed reasons before returning to the floor in the fourth quarter, though it appears he came away from the contest with an adductor injury. Given the tricky nature of the issue, it wouldn't be shocking if Vassell missed more time beyond Wednesday. Julian Champagnie stands out as the most likely option to jump into the starting lineup.