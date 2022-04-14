Vassell accumulated 23 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 loss to the Pelicans.

The Spurs were eliminated for playoff contention with the play-in loss, but Vassell went out on a high note with a career-best seven three-pointers. The second-year wing led San Antonio in scoring in the contest, though he didn't contribute much in the way of complementary stats. Vassell showed significant improvement in his second NBA campaign and looks to be an important part of San Antonio's future.