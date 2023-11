Vassell (groin), who is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, participated in the team's shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

While it remains unlikely that Vassell will be able to play in Wednesday's matchup, he appears to be progressing in his recovery. He worked on his conditioning during a 4-on-4 session after practice Wednesday, and it's possible he's in the mix to return sometime this weekend.