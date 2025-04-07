Vassell notched 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Portland.
This was Vassell's 11th game of the campaign with at least three steals. With 62 games under his belt and four games remaining in the season, Vassell is on pace to return seventh-round value in nine-category formats with 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 44.5 percent shooting from the field.
