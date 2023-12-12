Vassell supplied 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 93-82 loss to the Rockets.

Vassell might have ended as one of the Spurs' main scorers in this low-scoring loss, but once again, the efficiency issues are plaguing him. Vassell has been part of the starting lineup in each of San Antonio's last three games, and while he's scoring 15.7 points per game in that span, he's also shooting a meager 38.3 percent from the field.