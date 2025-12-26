Vassell accumulated five points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 win over the Thunder.

Despite a solid workload, Vassell wasn't very involved offensively. There's a lot of competition for touches in San Antonio, and Vassell is likely to be a volatile fantasy asset as a result. Over his last six games, Vassell has been mostly solid with 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per contest.