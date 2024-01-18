Vassell ended Wednesday's 117-98 loss to Boston with 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

After scoring just nine points in his prior two games combined, Vassell bounced back with a more productive performance. The fourth-year forward has been struggling with his shot, going just 3-for-26 (11.5 percent) from three-point range over the last five games, but that comes on the heels of a of a seven-game stretch in which he shot 46.9 percent (23-for-49) from beyond the arc. His streakiness is partially due to his role continuing to shift around, but for now the Spurs will give him a chance to get comfortable as the shooting guard with Tre Jones handling point duties in the backcourt.