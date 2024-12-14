Vassell ended with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

The fifth-year guard was the only Spur on the second unit to score more than eight points. Vassell has made only 10 appearances so far this season due to a variety of injuries, but he's been productive of late, scoring at least 14 points in five of his last six contests while averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and an impressive 50.0 percent (16-for-32) from long distance.