Vassell ended with 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Vassell's production has been a nice surprise for the Spurs, as the Florida State product continues to put up impressive numbers. Vassell has been running hot over the past five games, averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while converting 50.5 percent of his shots.