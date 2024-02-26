Vassell chipped in 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate the headlines in San Antonio, but Vassell has been outstanding as the Spurs' No. 2 option. Through 10 February appearances, Vassell averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.