Vassell (knee) participated in a 3-on-3 scrimmage during Wednesday's practice, but there's still no clear timetable for his return, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell, who hasn't played since Jan. 2 due to lingering knee soreness, was given a mid-February return timeline following arthroscopic surgery. Heading into the All-Star break, the third-year forward was still limited to rehab work, but he's since made some progress and is ramping up for a return to game action. Given Vassell hasn't participated in 5-on-5 drills, it seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up for the Spurs' first game following the break (Thursday in Dallas), but it appears like he could be back in the lineup before too long. Following a three-game road trip, San Antonio plays its first home game of the second-half schedule against the Pacers on March 2.