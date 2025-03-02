Vassell ended Saturday's 130-128 win over Memphis with 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox grabbed most of the headlines after sinking the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, but Vassell delivered an impressive outing in his own right. He reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his last three outings, but that shouldn't hide the fact he's been struggling from the field since the All-Star break. In six games since that recess, Vassell is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 boards per game while shooting a meager 36.5 percent from the floor.