Vassell ended Tuesday's 130-118 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Vassell has recovered his starting role and has been productive despite not being San Antonio's go-to player on offense. Since returning to the first unit Dec. 6, Vassell has scored at least 20 points four times, including in two of his last three appearances. He's averaging 17.8 points per game over his last 10 contests.