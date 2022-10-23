Vassell totaled 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 win over the 76ers.

Vassell is enjoying an excellent start to the season and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last two appearances. While he didn't necessarily perform poorly in the season opener, he did shoot only 3-for-15 from the field before nailing 55.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last two contests.