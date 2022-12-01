Vassell produced 25 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Thunder.

Vassell finished as the game's leading scorer with the help of three triples. He also turned in his best rebounding night since Oct. 24 against the Timberwolves, improving his rebounding average to 4.2 boards per contest (17 games). Vassell has been locked in over the last 10 days of November, scoring 17 or more points in each matchup while averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over this five-game stretch.