Vassell delivered 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Sunday's 134-96 loss against the Rockets.

Vassell was one of three starters that registered at least 19 minutes in this lopsided defeat, but he simply needs to get into game shape before the season begins in mid-October. The third-year pro is all but penciled as a starter for Opening Night after averaging 12.3 points per game in 2021-22.