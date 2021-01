Vassell is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a sore left knee, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The rookie picked up the injury late in Sunday's 96-88 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing the night with zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and one steal. The Spurs plan to reassess him at shootaround Tuesday before determining his status ahead of the game's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.